DP Little League team defeats Montalvo

By ROBERT M. RUIZ

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS-PRESS

The Dos Pueblos 8U Little League All Star Baseball Team advanced to the District 63 finals with a gutsy come-from-behind win over Montalvo on Monday night.

DP took the lead late pushing one across in the top of the 6th to take a 5-4 lead, and the players were able to hold on to secure the victory in the bottom half. The offense was led by Luke Connolly, Dax Snowden and Teagan Hug who continued their hot hitting with three hits apiece.

Ethan Sierra hit a three-run homerun to spark a rally in the fourth. Easton Jones had a clutch RBI to take the lead in the top of the sixth.

Leading the pitching for DPLL was Aidan Gonzalez, who spun a gem, striking out 8 batters and only allowing two baserunners in three innings of work. Reid Wilson pitched three innings and gave up no walks.

Lincoln Moran, Reid Wilson and Ethan Sierra each had two hits. Jeremiah Bodenhamer, Aidan Gonzalez, Kai Holmes, and Easton Jones each had one hit.

The DPLL All star team is: Jeremiah Bodenhamer, Reid Wilson, Aidan Gonzalez, Dax Snowden, Easton Jones, Kai Holmes, Isaiah Fennell, Colin Ruiz, Lincoln Moran, Luke Connolly, Ethan Sierra and Teagan Hug.