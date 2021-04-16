DP makes big splash in season opening split against Santa Barbara

Dos Pueblos High won all three relay races to defeat Santa Barbara 114-56 in its season-opening girls swim meet at the Elings Aquatic Center.

“We had some standout performances by seniors Andrea Bish, Brittney Gamble, Caitlyn Robinson and Holly Maxwell,” coach Kendall Kuga said. “All seniors won both of their individual events.”

Santa Barbara’s boys team, however, got a one-two finish in the final event — the 400 freestyle relay — to pull out a 80-77 victory over the Chargers.

The Dons got wins in the 200 free from Evan Encell-O’Hara, in the 50 free from Ryan Drake, and in the 100 free from Sean O’Brien.

DP got individual and relay wins from both Cooper Costello and Nikkolai Carrillo.

SAN MARCOS 142, CABRILLO 24

The Royals got a pair of wins from freshmen Abbi Webber (200 and 500 freestyles) and Kenny Stretz (200 IM and 100 butterfly) for their Channel League victory.

Other event winners were Sophia Pannosian (50 free), Maddison Sparre (100 free), Brooke Ingram (100 back), Zosia Amberger (100 breast) and Abbie Mintz (1-meter diving).

BOYS SWIMMING

SAN MARCOS 128, CABRILLO 30

The Royals swept the first three places in four events — the 200 individual medley, the 100 freestyle, the 100 backstroke and the 200 free relay while senior Noah Block scored a 200.0 to win the diving event.

Coach Peera Sukavivatanachai cited “outstanding performances” by Jaden Lind in the 50 free, Asher Steelman and Gavin Tallman in the 200 free, and Jaran Depew in the 500 free.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BISHOP DIEGO 60, MOORPARK 55

Tyler Williams recorded a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Cardinals to their victory in the Bishop Gym.

In their season opener a night earlier, Williams hit a pivotal three-pointer down the stretch and finished with 24 points in a 59-53 win over St. Bonaventure. Kai Morphy added 13 points.

RIO MESA 53, DOS PUEBLOS 51

Alex Perez scored 16 points and Kael Rillie added 11 for the Chargers, but the Spartans spoiled their season debut at Sovine Gym on Wednesday with a fourth-quarter comeback.

GIRLS SOCCER

SAN MARCOS 2, SANTA BARBARA 1

BOYS SOCCER

DOS PUEBLOS 2, SANTA YNEZ 2

The Chargers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to earn their tie with the Pirates.

Santa Ynez surged ahead on goals by Tristan Amezcua and Alberto Luquin, with Erik Guerrero and Brian Garcia providing the assists, respectively.

But DP (2-1-2, 1-1-2 Channel League) cut its deficit in half with just two minutes left before halftime when Petar Jevremovic scored on a pass from Filipo Gerli.

Seba Dupont added the equalizer with just two minutes left in the match when he volleyed in a hooking cross by Luis Dominguez Soto from the right corner.

PREP BASEBALL

SANTA PAULA 19, CARPINTERIA 7

Erich Goebel went 3-for-3 and scored two runs but the Warriors squandered an early lead with several errors in the fourth inning.

Miles Souza added two hits and two runs while freshman Oscar Velazquez contributed with an RBI hit and a run scored.

“We had the inning where the wheels came off but it was a game with many positives,” coach Pat Cooney said. “Souza had a great game at shortstop, our young catcher Diego Nieves was courageous, and senior Issac Cervantes pitched with grit as he only has two practices under his belt (after finishing up football season).”

PREP TRACK

CATE AT CARPINTERIA

The Warriors swept the cross-town event, winning the boys’ competition 68-41 and the girls meet 70-50.

Vincent Rinaldi ran the second-fastest 100-meter time in school history, clocking 10.99 — just .05 off the record. He also won the 200 in 22.32.

Esai Vega won both the shot put (41-1) and discus (134-7) with personal-best marks. Tristan Cravens won both hurdle races, Fatima Cervantes captured both the 100 hurdles and high jump, and Ainslee Alexander captured three events — the shot put, the long jump and the triple jump.

GIRLS GOLF

SANTA BARBARA 222, VENTURA 241

Melia Haller led a balanced Dons’ attack with a 41 at the par-37 Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Ella Williams (42) and Lizzie Goss (44) shot their rounds before hurrying off to play in Santa Barbara’s Channel League soccer showdown at San Marcos. Aoief Braverman contributed a 43 as the Dons’ deep lineup countered the low-medalist performance of Ventura’s Carlee Steven (39).

BOYS TENNIS

CATE 12, CARPINTERIA 6

The Brothers Stone, Austin and Max, swept their three singles matches, each winning a tight battle against the Rams’ Jimming Wang. Cate earned the victory, however, by winning all the other matches.

GIRLS TENNIS

CARPINTERIA 11, NORDHOFF 7

Zahra Porinsh remained undefeated on the season by sweeping her three singles sets to lead the Warriors to victory. The doubles team of Maria Valeria Ojeda and Abbie Delwiche also went 3-0 as Carpinteria earned its fourth Citrus Coast League victory in as many matches.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

UCSB 3, UC SAN DIEGO 2

The No. 3 Gauchos won their seventh straight match and second in as many nights at No. 13 UC San Diego, capturing three tight sets 30-28, 25-23, 25-23.

Randy DeWeese led in kills with 23 while Ryan Wilcox added 10. Keenan Sanders hit a sterling .583 while getting seven kills in 12 swings with no errors.

Setter Casey McGarry led in both assists (37) and digs (nine).

UCSB (12-4, 6-3 Big West Conference) out-hit the Tritons .276 to .151 to overcome 16 service errors.

DeWeese’s 17 kills and eight digs also led the Gauchos in Wednesday’s 3-2, comeback win at UCSD. Roy McFarland added 16 kills while Wilcox had 11 kills with nine digs and five aces.

