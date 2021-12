The DPHS boy’s basketball team won a game at Pacifica 70-59 on December 20th.

“Today was a good challenge for us. Pacifica challenged us on the defensive end and made us work for everything. I was proud of our ability to communicate on defense and I was really happy with our transition game,” said coach Joe Zamora.

Grant Hughes led the way with 25 points in the winning effort, with Joe Talarico contributing 11.

– Staff report