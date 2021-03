GOLETA — A tile wall mural dedicated to the class of 2021 may soon decorate the front side of Dos Pueblos High School’s gym. The Dos Pueblos High School Foundation is raising money for the legacy project.

The project costs $10k, or $20 per student, which the foundation hopes to raise by the end of March.

Each student will sign a tile, and the colorful block will be laid to spell “We are DP” in dark blue.

To learn more and donate, go to dphsfoundation.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw