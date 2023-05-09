Dr. Erika Endrijonas named SBCC president

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Erika Endrijonas

The Santa Barbara Community College District Board of Trustees has just selected City College’s next superintendent/president: Dr. Erika Endrijonas.

Dr. Endrijonas has been the superintendent/president of Pasadena City College since January 2019, and she previously served as president of Los Angeles Valley College in the Los Angeles Community College District for four-and-a-half years.

Dr. Endrijonas earned her bachelor’s degree in history from Cal State Northridge, and her master’s and doctorate degrees from USC in American and Women’s History. She currently teaches in the Educational Leadership and Policy Studies doctoral program at Cal State Northridge.

Dr. Endrijonas is excited to fulfill the role of Santa Barbara City College’s next president.

“It has been my goal since I left SBCC to return,” Dr. Endrijonas said in a news release Monday evening that announced her selection. “It is where I started my community college career. I am thrilled to render service in a place I love.”

Board President Jonathan Abboud said, “Dr. Endrijonas brings a strong commitment to the work we do for student access and success.

“She has a wealth of experience as a community college president overseeing a budget of over $300 million at Pasadena City College. She has demonstrated that she is equity- and antiracism- focused, transparent and collaborative.”

A nationwide search for the next superintendent/president was conducted by the board of trustees. Three finalists were chosen by a 19-member screening committee in November 2022 that included faculty, academic professionals, students, community members and more.

The three finalists then participated in public forums and were then interviewed by the Board of Trustees before a decision was made.

Dr. Endrijonas is expected to begin her work as president on Aug. 1. Her contract is currently subject to contract negotiations and will go before the Board of Trustees at its June 15 meeting.

email: klogan@newspress.com