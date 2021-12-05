Dr. Khawar Gul named LVMC Physician of the Year

Each year, the employees of Lompoc Valley Medical Center vote for whomever they believe best exemplifies the district’s values and maintains the trust of the community, patients and residents.

This year’s award-winning physician is cardiologist Dr. Khawar Gul, who has been on staff at LVMC since August 2010. The award was given by hospital CEO Steve Popkin during the annual Medical Staff Appreciation reception.

“I am in the company of very talented, smart and hard-working physicians. It is an honor to be nominated the Physician of the Year amongst yourselves. I’m at a loss for words to describe my feelings. But I am very thankful to be given an opportunity to help this community. I thank the employees who nominated me and accept this award on their behalf,” said Dr. Gul upon his acceptance of the award.

Dr. Gul completed his medical training at Rawalpindi Medical College and his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Medical School in Houston. He completed a fellowship in Cardiovascular Diseases and a fellowship in Cardiac Computed Tomography at UCLA.

Last year, Dr. Gul donated a GE Healthcare cardiovascular ultrasound machine to LVMC and is a frequent contributor to Nurses Week and Hospital Week celebrations.

“Dr. Gul is very knowledgeable in his field and shares that with his patients in a way that makes them feel comfortable and having gained knowledge of their condition,” said one nomination statement. “He is very approachable, friendly and a real asset for our community and LVMC.”

During the reception Dr. Gul was presented with a scroll of comments which were written by LVMC employee nominations. They spoke of his work ethic, dedication and responsiveness.

“Dr. Gul has gone above and beyond to provide education to staff,” one nomination noted. “He has come in after hours and on weekends to provide in-services including EKG, newborn heart murmurs and more. Dr. Gul is always very approachable and loves to help staff increase their knowledge.”

This is not the first time that Dr. Gul has received this award. He was also honored in 2012.

