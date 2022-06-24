Dr. Van Do-Reynoso to leave SB County Public Health

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Van Do-Reynoso

Dr. Van Do-Reynoso is leaving her position as director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Dr. Do-Reynoso will leave the department by the end of July, spokeswoman Jackeline Ruiz told the News-Press Thursday.

Dr. Do-Reynoso is going to CenCal Health, where she will become its chief customer experience officer starting Aug. 1.

Ms. Ruiz said no timeline has been set for the process to recruit a new public health director. She also said no interim director has been named.

Dr. Do-Reynoso became the Santa Barbara County public health director in 2017, succeeding Dr. Takashi Wada. During her tenure, her department has dealt with everything from the usual influx of flu to the health impact of the Montecito debris flow and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before coming to Santa Barbara, Dr. Do-Reynoso served as a Madera County behavioral health and human services manager.

She earned her bachelor’s in biology at UC Santa Cruz, a master’s in health policy and administration from UC Berkeley and a doctorate in public health services and systems research from UC Merced.

