Dr. Wang joins Cottage Health board

Dr. Yulan Wang has joined Cottage Health’s Board of Directors.

SANTA BARBARA — Yulun Wang, a pioneer in telehealth, surgical robotics and medical innovations, has joined Cottage Health’s Board of Directors.

A graduate of UCSB where he earned his doctorate in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Dr. Wang is the head of research and development at Teladoc Health.

Prior to that, he founded the telehealth company InTouch Health in 2003.

In July, Teladoc Health acquired InTouch Health, where Dr. Wang is a fellow and executive sponsor for the company’s Artificial Intelligence initiatives.

Prior to InTouch Health, Dr. Wang founded Computer Motion, a surgical robotics company.

He was the principal architect and inventor of the voice-controlled robotic arm called AESOP, as well as the ZEUS robotic surgical system.

Dr. Wang is an author of more than 50 technical publications and an inventor of more than 200 patents. He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2011 and served on its Peer Committee from 2012 through 2015.

He was appointed as a council member on the California Council on Science and Technology from 2017 to 2020.

His board of director experience includes Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach from 2008 to 2015, as well as the American Telemedicine Association from 2010 to 2016.

He currently serves on the board of directors of WellAir (previously Novaerus), a venture funded company that uses high plasma energy to clean air.

Dr. Wang is also chairman of the nonprofit World Telehealth Initiative, which brings sustained health care to impoverished areas.

