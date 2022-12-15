Dr. William Pierce named Physician of the Year

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. William Pierce

General surgeon William Pierce has been named Lompoc Valley Medical Center Physician of the Year for 2022.

Employees cast votes for the physician whom they believe exemplifies the Lompoc hospital district’s values and maintains the trust of patients and the community. The votes are also directed toward a doctor who strives continuously to improve services and who works well as a team member with hospital staff.

Dr. Pierce received the award from LVMC Chief Executive Officer Steve Popkin during the annual Medical Staff holiday gathering Tuesday at the Mission Club restaurant in Lompoc.

Dr. Pierce has been a member of the LVMC medical staff since 2003 and was chief of medical staff from 2019-21, during the emergence and height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He earned his medical degree from the UC Davis School of Medicine and completed a general surgery residency at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Dr. Pierce called the Physician of the Year award “a great honor.”

As part of the ceremony, Dr. Pierce was presented with a scroll of comments from the LVMC employee nominations. The nominations called him a dedicated, compassionate and thoughtful doctor. Many of them noted his kindness.

“I’ve worked with Dr. Pierce for 20 years,” one nomination stated. “I’ve seen how much he cares for the patients and their families. Dr. Pierce is always willing to assist other surgeons. If I have any questions about his procedures, he’s always nice when answering my questions.”

The surgeon was acknowledged in one nomination for his “constant presence.” The nomination continued that he “brings stability, genuinely loves and cares for his patients and staff, and is very dedicated.”

Dr. Pierce, one nomination noted, “treats every patient like his own family. He is a great teacher as well.”

Previous physicians of the year include Dr. Khawar Gul, 2021; Dr. Rahim Raoufi, 2020; Dr. Cedric Kwon, 2019; Dr. Rollin Bailey, 2018; Dr. Tomas Machin, 2017; Dr. Cindy Blifeld, 2016, and Dr. Randall Michel, 2015.

