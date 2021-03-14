Draft EIR open for public review

CARPINTERIA — The city of Carpinteria has released the draft environmental impact report for the proposed Carpinteria Rincon Trail project.

The report is now under public review and comment period through 5 p.m. April 26, according to officials.

The draft report will be considered by the city’s Environmental Review Committee at a public meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. April 13. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the meeting will be held via Zoom.

The proposed Carpinteria Rincon Trail would extend from the eastern end of Carpinteria Avenue to Rincon Beach County Park. The proposed shared-use trail would be 16-feet wide (10-foot wide path with three-foot wide paved shoulder along both sides) and approximately 2,800-feet long, and would include a clear-span bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad alignment. The bridge would be approximately 160-feet-long, with a width of between 14-feet and 16-feet (clear width, measured inside the bridge rails). Earthwork for the trail construction would involve 107,386 cubic yards of cut, 14,860 cubic yards of which would be used for fill on-site and 92,526 cubic yards which would be exported off-site. A storm drainage collection system is proposed, with new drain outlets to the ocean.

“The new, shared-use trail would provide a strategic addition to Carpinteria’s Coastal Vista Trail, which would ultimately extend from Padaro Lane on the west to Rincon Beach County Park on the east,” officials said. “In addition to providing critical improvements in public safety, the completion of this trail segment would provide improved public coastal access and recreational opportunities, and enhancement of non-vehicular travel alternatives to the region’s significant coastal resources.”

To access the draft report, visit https://carpinteriaca.gov/public-works/engineering-division/rincon-multi-use-trail/. A copy of the EIR is also available at Carpinteria City Hall, at 5775 Carpinteria Ave., and at the Carpinteria Branch Library, at 5141 Carpinteria Ave.

Submit written comments to Nick Bobroff, Principal Planner, Community Development Department, at 5775 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria, CA 93013 or by email at: nickb@ci.carpinteria.ca.us no later than 5 p.m. on April 26.

To join the webinar, log on to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88995620995, or call +1 669-900-9128 and enter Webinar ID 889 9562 0995.

— Mitchell White