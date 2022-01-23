Draft Goleta district elections map on display

Draft district election maps for Goleta are now available on DrawGoleta.org.

People can now go to the website and pick the map or maps that you would like the Public Engagement Commission (PEC) to consider recommending to the Goleta City Council. People can also provide feedback on the maps at the website.

The City of Goleta is encouraging its citizens to provide comments and feedback on each map at the website before noon on Wednesday, and comments will be provided to the PEC before their meeting at 6 p.m. During the meeting, PEC will review the maps and comments, so that they can make recommendations on district boundaries to the Goleta City Council.

There are 51 different public maps and five additional demographer maps presented for consideration and available for public review at drawgoleta.org/draft-maps.

Beginning in November, the city will be divided into four districts. Voters in each district will vote for a city councilmember who lives in their district. Districting will determine how neighborhoods will be represented on the City Council.

The public is encouraged to watch the PEC meeting on Wednesday. The agenda and staff report are available online at https://tinyurl.com/2dch5vtc.

The virtual meeting can be watched live on Goleta TV Channel 19 or on the city’s website.

Public comment about the agenda may also be sent to the Public Engagement Commission in advance of the meeting at jshaw@cityofgoleta.org.

Draft maps are available at https://drawgoleta.org/draft-maps/.

– Katherine Zehnder