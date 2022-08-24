Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ tops box office

COURTESY PHOTO

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the box office in its

opening weekend.



“Bullet Train” was derailed from its No. 1 box office spot by the anime film “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” which grossed $20.1 million in its opening weekend.

“Beast,” a movie about a man and his two teenage daughters being hunted by a lion, opened in second place with $11.6 million, which left “Bullet Train” chugging along for third place with $8 million.

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues its long flight in the top 10, placing fourth with $5.9 million.

Flying just below “Top Gun” was Krypto, Superman’s empowered dog, in “DC League of Super-Pets.” Placing fifth, the animated adventure grossed $5.7 million at the box office.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” fell to sixth place with $4.1 million.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” was the No. 7 movie with $3.7 million.

The sci-fi/horror thriller “Nope” fell to eighth place with $3.6 million.

In ninth place was the murder mystery based on a bestseller, “Where the Crawdads Sing.” It grossed $3.2 million.

“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,” a movie about a party game that turns deadly in a remote mansion, fell to 10th place with $2.4 million.

email: dmason@newspress.com