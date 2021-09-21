DRAKE, Larry D.

Larry was born in Sacramento on May 29, 1952 to the late Harold Drake and Dorothy Quam. He passed on August 18, 2021 after a short illness.

Larry is survived by his mother, son Daniel S. Drake (Nicole), sister Linda Acosta (Ron) and his grandchildren Dannel, Moriah and their mother Cindy de La Fuente, Alina. Darnny and their mother Priscilla. He also leaves behind nieces Christina Jare (Peter) and their sons; Leanna Crum (Craig) and their five daughters; nephew Matt (Brynda) and their son.

Special thanks to the Ladies of Casa Serena for being so good to him and watching over him. Also, a thank you to John Gonzales who he said was his “Big Brother” he never had, Ron Acosta for being his “Little Brother” he never had and longtime friend Sam Castillo.

A celebration of life will be at Sacramento National Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend.