DRAKE, Russell C.

January 22, 1941 Ð March 16, 2022

Russell C. Drake, 81, of Buellton, California passed away on March 16, 2022. He was born in Tucumcari, New Mexico on January 22, 1941, where he grew up on a ranch. Ranching was in his blood from the start. He received his first break in the horse business in 1958 working on Thomas Farms in Glendora, California with manager Bill Foy. From there he worked at Three Rings, and then moved to Santa Ynez Valley in 1971 with his young family to work for Mr. and Mrs. Powers. He turned his passion for ranching and Thoroughbreds into a lifelong career that he loved. He retired in 2018 after spending 43 years managing River Edge Farm.

He is survived by his children from his first marriage Randy Drake, Rusty Drake, Rich Drake, Roger Drake, and Robin Tinius. He has 5 grandchildren; Ryan, Megan, Reilly, Regan, and Raina and 2 great-grandchildren; Roman and Relena. He is also survived by his spouse Darlene Drake and her children Lisa Goodall and Mark Goodall. He is preceded in death by his siblings Janet Bell, June McAda, and Ronnie Drake.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.