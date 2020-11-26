Drama of leaves

Fall colors arrive in Santa Barbara County
Never underestimate the power of a simple leaf.
By itself, a leaf adds color and grace to the world. Combined with other leaves, it blankets the land like an artist painting a landscape.
News-Press Photo Editor Rafael Maldonado found a rich variety of leaves, adding fall colors to Solvang, Goleta and Santa Barbara.
They’re bringing their color and shapes to Santa Barbara County just in time for today’s Thanksgiving holiday.
— Dave Mason
PHOTOS BY RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS