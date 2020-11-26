Drama of leaves

Fall colors arrive in Santa Barbara County

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A jet flies above a sycamore tree at Rocky Nook Park in Santa Barbara.

Never underestimate the power of a simple leaf.

By itself, a leaf adds color and grace to the world. Combined with other leaves, it blankets the land like an artist painting a landscape.

News-Press Photo Editor Rafael Maldonado found a rich variety of leaves, adding fall colors to Solvang, Goleta and Santa Barbara.

They’re bringing their color and shapes to Santa Barbara County just in time for today’s Thanksgiving holiday.



At left, A syrah leaf is seen in a Solvang vineyard. At right, a fallen leaf casts its shadow at Rocky Nook Park.



At left, fall colors grace Stow Canyon Road in Goleta. At right, sweetgum liquidamber is found on Ontare Road in Santa Barbara.



At left, a leaf adds its grace to Solvang. At right, fall colors grace a sycamore tree in Mission Creek in Santa Barbara.

— Dave Mason

PHOTOS BY RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS