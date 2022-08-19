Drama takes root in ‘Native Gardens’

COURTESY PHOTOS

Neighbors fight over a fence and more in “Native Gardens,” which PCPA will perform in Santa Maria and Solvang.

Gardens and cultures clash in “Native Gardens,” a PCPA production set for Aug. 25-Sept. 3 at the Marian Theatre at Allan Hancock College, 800 S. College Drive, Santa Maria. (The theater is on the Bradley Road side of the campus.)

After that, the theater company will bring the play to Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang Sept. 9-17 run.

Written by Karen Zacarias, “Native Gardens” is about Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and his wife Tania who are realizing the American dream when they move next door to Virginia and Frank.

Things get intense as Pablo and Tania fight with Virginia and Frank over the long-standing fence that divides their properties. That escalates into a war over taste, class, privilege and entitlement.

Catalina Maynard directs the play, which features Christen Celaya as Tania, Oscar Emmanuel Fabela as Pablo, Kitty Balay as Virginia, Andrew Philpot as Frank and Manny Fuerte as the landscaper.

Tickets cost $43 to $62.50. To purchase, go to www.pcpa.org or call 805-922-8313.

— Dave Mason