Dream Foundation adds R. Wells Hughes to board

Arlington Financial Advisors’ founding partner R. Wells Hughes joined the National Board of Directors for the Dream Foundation after serving locally.

He holds the position of treasurer and will also serve on the finance committee.

The Dream Foundation fulfills terminally-ill adults’ dreams nationwide. Locally, the Santa Barbara-based organization has a volunteer-run program called “Flower Empower,” which delivers bouquets, cookies and cards to patients.

R. Wells Hughes is now on the national board for the Dream Foundation.

Mr. Hughes has delivered flowers and even brought his daughter along to volunteer.

“Wells and his family have been supporting end-of-life Dreams across the nation and taken part in local programs for more than 10 years,” Dream Foundation’s CEO Kisa Heyer said. “We are pleased to welcome him to the organization in an official capacity and are incredibly fortunate to collaborate with someone so dedicated to the work we do and those we serve.”

He was drawn to the Dream Foundation because of its heartwarming impact.

“I decided to become a part of Dream Foundation years ago because their mission is so pure – helping families during one of their most emotionally and financially challenging times any of us go through in life,” Mr. Hughes said. “I have joined in on delivering a few dreams, and it was extremely gratifying to see how our help is received by our dream recipients and their families and what it means to them.”

Mr. Hughes is active in local nonprofits. He is the founding board president of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and received the 2015 Humanitarian Award for his work. Now he serves as an emeritus board member.

He became a mentor in Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in 1999. He is still connected with his “little brother” 21 years later.

He established Arlington Financial Advisors almost 10 years ago in Santa Barbara and hopes to help the community in that role alongside his involvement in nonprofits.

For more information, go to dreamfoundation.org.

