Dream Foundation extends program to Puerto Rico

Dream Foundation fulfills the final dreams of terminally-ill adults and their families for those who live within the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and now, Puerto Rico.

“This is the first expansion in the organization’s 27-year history,” said Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation’s chief executive officer, in a news release. “While we have been able to send Dream Recipients home to Puerto Rico, this is the first time that we will be able to serve those currently living in the territory.”

Dream Foundation is based in Santa Barbara.

Its pilot expansion is limited to Puerto Rico although other U.S. territories will be considered in the future.

Helping to spearhead the efforts will be corporate partner Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and strategic partner, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Dream Foundation’s partnership with the VA began 5 years ago to facilitate positive events, provide motivational support and fulfill final dreams for veterans and their families.

“This expansion opens up a world of opportunities for the organization. We are excited to see the growth of its dream-granting programs and are anxious to serve more individuals and families across our nation,” said Ms. Heyer.

Dream recipients are 18 or older, are diagnosed with a life-limiting illness with a life expectancy of one year or less and lack the resources to fulfill the dream themselves. To apply through Dreams for Veterans, applicants must provide proof of service.

For more information, go to www.dreamfoundation.org.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com