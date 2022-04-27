Dreaming big pays off for winner at Chumash Casino Resort

COURTESY PHOTO

Worth more than $150,000, this motorhome was given away Sunday at Chumash Casino Resort.

A Santa Barbara woman won the “Dream Big” giveaway Sunday night at the Chumash Casino Resort.

And she couldn’t have dreamed it would be this big.

She received a 2022 Georgetown Motorhome, worth over $150,000.

The winner, Martha O., didn’t even know her name had been called during the quarterly giveaway grand-prize drawing at 10 p.m.

“A man leaned over and told me he thought my name was called,” Martha said after arriving at the promotions desk to claim her prize, learning it was much larger than anticipated.

“I figured it was probably just something small like $1,500 in slot free play,” said Martha, who declined to reveal her last name for publication. “They told me I won the $150,000 grand prize.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was surprised. It completely caught me off guard,” she said after getting the prize at the Santa Ynez resort.

Martha accumulated entries for the drawing over the past three months by using her player’s club card whenever she played slots or table games on the casino floor, according to a news release.

“I stick to the slot machines. I either play the gorillas or the tikis,” said Martha.

Martha likes to venture up from Santa Barbara and play on Sundays and the occasional Friday or Saturday night. “I keep coming back because of my host. The hosts treat me wonderfully. It’s heartwarming. They always say hi and try their best for me when I visit,” said Martha.

The Chumash Casino Resort’s next quarterly giveaway will be entitled “Unfold Your Fortune” and will feature $250,000 in cash and prizes, with 30 winners selected on July 31.

The grand prize drawing for “Unfold Your Fortune” will be held at 10 p.m., with one winner walking away with $50,000 in cash.

For more details, visit THE CLUB at Chumash or log on to www.chumashcasino.com.

