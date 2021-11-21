Dreaming of a better government

PURELY POLITICAL, JAMES BUCKLEY



Columnist James Buckley is dreaming about a world he would like, in which Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., becomes a Republican and Florida Gov. Rick Ron DeSantis is elected president of the United States.

I have a dream.

I dream that the Democrat mega-trillion-dollar “Build Back Broke” — I mean, “Build Back Better” — plan goes nowhere. I dream that both West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema hold firm and refuse to vote for this budget-busting, inflation-inducing, socialist-inspired boondoggle, no matter what price tag their fellow Democrats finally conjure for passage.

I have a dream that Joe Manchin, who’s been in politics for 40 years but who did run a carpet store (the family business) before entering the political slipstream, sees the light and switches parties, becomes a Republican, and turns the U.S. Senate over to Republican rule before the 2022 election.

I have a dream that the 2022 election will then flip the House of Representatives and produce a lopsided Republican to Democrat split, along with an additional six Republican senators in the U.S. Senate.

I dream that the already too-long national nightmare called the Biden administration will be over. I dream that the morning after the 2022 election results are finalized, our president will wake up and say to himself: “What the heck am I doing here?”

Soon after, he’ll make an address to the nation in which he reveals the trickery he and his team utilized in order to rack up the 81 million votes he won with. He’ll admit to the nation that his team rewrote the rules in the swing states in order to legally allow their agents to go door-to-door signing up and registering new voters, even filling out their ballots for them. He’ll admit too that his team continued to mail their votes right up until midnight on election day, the number of which were dependent upon how the vote was going.

I dream that President Biden will ask his vice president, Ms. Harris, to give up her office, which she does with a laugh. Then he will resign “for the good of the country,” so that he can “spend more time with his family.”

In a spirit of atonement, President Biden names Donald Trump his vice president, who takes over as president when Mr. Biden officially resigns.

I have a dream that President Trump does not run for re-election and that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wins the 2024 election and is named president of the United States. With more than 85 million votes, he has enough to swamp even the most crooked collection of vote harvesters and mail-in marauders in any of the so-called “swing” states.

I have a dream that President DeSantis’s vice-presidential running mate will be either South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or Democrat-turned-Republican Tulsi Gabbard.

I have a dream that because of former president Donald Trump’s support of Mr. DeSantis’s run for the presidency, he is offered his choice of cabinet positions, or the United Nations ambassadorship. I dream that Mr. Trump, however, turns down those offers and runs for governor of Florida and wins decisively.

I dream too that the 2024 Congress votes to put the face (in profile) of President Trump on a newly designed $10 bill.

THE DREAM TEAM

I dream that the newly elected President DeSantis nominates and that the Senate approves all his Cabinet choices and that those choices will feature Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as the secretary of energy and that one of the top priorities of the administration will be to make the U.S. energy independent, as we had become during the previous Trump administration.

I dream that when energy independence is achieved (that has been the mission of the Department of Energy since its formation during the Carter years), Secretary Cruz leads the effort to dismantle his now unnecessary $30-billion-dollar-plus department. Secretary Cruz will then be appointed an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court when a seat opens up.

I dream that among President DeSantis’s Cabinet picks will be current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Border Security), Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (ICE); Candace Owens as press secretary; Betsy DeVos back as secretary of education, there to dismantle that department; Sarah Palin as secretary of state; Jared Kushner as chief of staff; Mike (“Dirty Jobs”) Rowe as the secretary of labor; Maria Bartiromo as the secretary of the treasury; Lt. Col. Stu Scheller as the defense secretary; Alan Dershowitz as the attorney general; Ryan Zinke as the secretary of the interior; Elon Musk as the secretary of the secretary of transportation; Tom Homan (former acting ICE director) as the secretary of homeland security.

That’s it. Those are my dreams.

And, if none of them come true, all I ask is that someone please wake me when the current nightmare is over.

James Buckley is a longtime Montecito resident. He welcomes questions or comments at jimb@substack.com.