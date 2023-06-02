Dredging to continue for Carpinteria Salt Marsh

CARPINTERIA — Santa Barbara County is conducting an emergency dredging operation at the Carpinteria Salt Marsh due to the increased flooding risk to adjacent properties and the city of Carpinteria.

Operations will continue as needed until the amount of sediment in the marsh is no longer a flood risk to the community.

The estimated completion date is early July, as circumstances allow.

After the creek flows receded following the extreme rains from January, the Carpinteria Salt Marsh revealed an extreme amount of sedimentation. This sedimentation obstructs Santa Monica and Franklin creeks. When these channels are obstructed, the community is at increased risk for flooding throughout the city of Carpinteria, according to the county.

Obstructed channels also interrupt the tidal cycle in the marsh, which reduces habitat for fish and wildlife that rely on open water channels for habitat and foraging, the county noted.

The beach is closed to public access 400 feet in each direction of the marsh mouth. The county asked that you do not approach the dredge pipe and equipment.

For more information, visit readysbc.org.

— Annika Bahnsen