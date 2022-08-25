Dressage show organizers respond to fan who missed the show

Everyone who took part in last weekend’s Dressage showcase marveled at the musical fancy footwork performed by horse and rider, but unfortunately as is often the case in such situations, someone has to sit the dance out.

That’s what happened to Andi Hendrickson on Sunday.

She showed up around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds eager to catch the show, but for some reason was unable to find the location where the equestrian magic was happening.

Upset at missing out, she sent an emotional email to the News-Press complaining that Dressage organizers failed to provide clear directions. As a result, she was left standing there by herself.

“I was the only person there,” Ms.Hendrickson said. “Upon walking to my car after leaving the main Arena yesterday, I noticed some activity in an outdoor Arena. I saw a few onlookers standing around and perhaps I didn’t get close enough to see some actual bleachers and seating for people.

“My questions are: Why wasn’t this show held in the main Arena?? Has this show always been held where it was yesterday? Was there bleacher seating for the public? Did I miss some Signage possibly directing me where to go?”

Ms. Hendrickson described herself as a “horse fan” who has been “trying to drop in on the never well-publicized or what seem to be ‘public unfriendly’ Earl Warren Horse Show events for the 47 years I have lived here.

“Another Earl Warren Horse Show disappointment for me.”

Unlike a lot of dance partners, however, the Santa Barbara County Chapter of the California Dressage Society responded to Ms. Hendrickson’s unhappy experience with compassion, and a commitment to do more next year to make sure everyone who wants to attend the event actually gets a chance to see it.

“It sounds like this particular spectator went to the Dome arena, which is where the rodeo shows take place,” said show chair Gina von de Burg. “Our show requires three arenas (two performance arenas and one very large warm-up arena), which are actually behind the Dome.

“I am so sorry this individual missed our show because they would have thoroughly enjoyed the experience,” she added. “The spectators get a much more close up and personal experience in the Mountain View and Oceanside arenas than in the Dome.

“We will certainly do better signage in the future!” she said. “We will place a sign at the main entrance for all our future SBCCDS shows so that spectators can find us.”

Going a step further, Lynne Sherman, head of Santa Barbara National Horseshow Community Volunteers, provided the News-Press with a series of “visitor tips” for all future shows.

“I am sorry your reader missed out,” she said. “Clearly we need more visitor information.”

The tips are as follows:

– The best time to visit a show is on the morning of the first day, not the mid- afternoon of the last day. (The dressage show was pretty much over by Sunday at 2:30 when (she) visited the show.)

– Show schedules can be found at www.earlwarrent.com/events.

– Where to park and how to find the show. Enter Gate B. Walk west to the outdoor arenas. Look for people and horses. Op central is the horse show office. Ask anyone how to find it. Avoid gate C. It is for horse trailers and competitors.

– When the next horse show will be: Upcoming shows are Hunter/Jumper shows on Sept.10 and 11 and Oct. 8 and 9. Visitors are urged to visit the morning of Sept.10 and the morning of Oct. 8th.

– How to locate the competition rings: Look for the brown metal fences. Warm/up arenas vs. competition arenas.

– What determines which arenas will be in use? Different shows rent different arenas depending on availability, horse show need and rental cost.

Event organizers hope their response – and tips – will encourage anyone who wants to see their horse-centered programs to stop by for a visit, saying it will be well worth the effort.

“Earl Warren is an amazing legacy facility created in the 1950s as a venue for the renowned Horse and Flower show that thrived along with many other shows,” Ms. von de Burg said. “After years of decline we are so thankful that SB Equine Evac and EWSF stepped up and raised over a million dollars in facility improvements to bring back quality horse shows.”

