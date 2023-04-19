DREYER, Margaret P (Bazzi)

Margaret P Bazzi Dreyer was born at the Saint Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara on March 21, 1925, the first day of spring. Margaret graduated from Santa Barbara High School. She loved her beautiful hometown, Santa Barbara, and never wanted to leave. She later on met Warren J Dreyer from Michigan who was a Marine. Warren fell in love with Margaret, Santa Barbara, and his soon to be Italian in-laws.

Margaret & Warren had three children: Sondra Dreyer, Mark Dreyer, & Wayne Dreyer. Mark Dreyer married Sandi Degiero giving Margaret her first and only granddaughter, Kristy. Kristy Dreyer gave birth to Braden Dryer, making Margaret a great-grandmother. Wayne Dreyer was born with cerebral palsy and Margaret devoted her life to him. Wayne goes to Alpha Training Center and lives a full life.

Margaret loved to dance, she danced at the Senior Center well into her 90’s. She loved to garden and grew beautiful flowers. Margaret was one of the nicest people, she had great empathy for all living things.

Margaret passed away on April 8, 2023, at the age of 98. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life was held on April 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Calvary, followed by a reception at her home. Donations can be made in Margaret’s memory to Alpha Resource Center.