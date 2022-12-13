Drier week follows weekend of rain

STEVE TONNESEN / NEWS-PRESS

Snow caps the mountains behind Carpinteria.

If you didn’t see it, you no doubt heard it: the pound, pound, pound of rain.

Sometimes during the day, sometimes during the night, rain fell with a fury this weekend, providing much-needed water in Santa Barbara County and the rest of California.

Down it came, but not for too long.

In the 24-hour period ending at 4 p.m. Monday, 0.34 inch of rain fell in Goleta, 0.36 inch of rain in Santa Maria and 0.19 inch in Lompoc. But this is the land of microclimates, and Santa Barbara saw just 0.04 inch of rain during the same period, according to the National Weather Service.

Elsewhere, Santa Ynez experienced 0.04 inch of rain; New Cuyama, 0.07 inch.

Along with the rain came the cold. Highs on Monday were the mid- to upper 50s throughout Santa Barbara County. The lows? They were in the low 40s, except for New Cuyama, which dealt with a low of 36. Brrr!

The rain fell at a time when all 48 states in the continental U.S. are experiencing rain or snow or both.

In fact, snow was visible in the mountains behind Carpinteria.

But if you think there’s been enough rain, fear not. The National Weather Service said that’s it for now.

The forecast for today and Wednesday calls for nothing but sunshine everywhere in Santa Barbara County, but keep your coats handy. Highs will still be in the mid- to upper 50s.

According to the National Weather Service, clouds will return on Thursday, but the weather service doesn’t think rain is likely next weekend.

