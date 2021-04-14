Home Local Drink-gifting app now available
Drink-gifting app now available

CARPINTERIA — Get Your Drink On, a mobile app that allows users to buy drinks for friends all over the world, announced its availability on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store today.

The Carpinteria-based company was created during the pandemic to bridge the long-distance gap between friends and family.

The app works by sending gift cards redeemable for a glass of wine, beer or other drink at any establishment that accepts Apple Pay or Google Pay.

To see how it works, go to gydo.app.

— Annelise Hanshaw

News-Press Staff Writer

