Drive collects instruments, raises funds for music education

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara Junior High School students prepare to perform live on 99.9 KTYD during the Keep the Beat Instrument Drive.

SANTA BARBARA — More than 60 musical instruments were donated, and over $10,000 was raised during the local Keep the Beat Instrument Drive.

In February, 99.9 KTYD, a Santa Barbara rock music station, joined forces with the Santa Barbara Education Foundation to host the drive, which promotes music education.

The foundation and radio station hosted a live on-air event that asked community members for donations of used instruments as well as donations for the Santa Barbara Unified District music programs.

The radio event lasted for over a month, and it featured interviews and performances by current Santa Barbara Unified music students, teachers, and professional musicians who shared their stories of finding their passion for music in their public school’s music department.

For more education or to donate, visit sbefoundation.org.

— Annika Bahnsen