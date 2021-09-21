Drive Electric Week presents programs, rides

National Drive Electric Week is now through Oct. 2.

During this time, the Community Environmental Council and Electric Drive 805 are sponsoring free, in-person and virtual events to educate people about electric vehicles that fit most lifestyles and budgets.

To register for the virtual and in-person programs, go to driveelectricweek.org.

Here’s the schedule for the virtual programs:

— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. An “E-Biking 101” webinar, presented by San Luis Obispo Climate Coalition and ZDS Communications. The talk will cover electric bikes, cargo bikes, scooters and electric car sharing services.

— 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28. “National Drive Electric Week EV 101,” presented as part of the CEC’s Climate Action webinar series. Experts will help viewers determine if electric vehicles are right for them.

Here’s the schedule for in-person events.

— 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Oxnard EV Showcase and Ride & Drive, presented at Channel Islands Harbor by EV Advocates of Ventura County. The event is at 3610 S. Harbor Blvd., Oxnard.

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. CEC at the Goleta Farmers’ Market Showcase. The event is at Camino Real Marketplace, 7004 Market Place, Goleta.

— 5:30 to 9 a.m. Sept. 30. SLO Climate Coalition at the SLO Electrify Your Life Showcase. The event is at 1022 Morro St., San Luis Obispo.

— 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2. SLO Climate Coalition at the Fourth Annual SLO EV Ride & Drive. The event is at 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo.

The live events will follow all COVID-19 guidelines, according to a news release. All attendees and volunteers must wear masks when within six feet of another person.

To learn more about electric vehicles, go to electricdrive805.org.

— Dave Mason