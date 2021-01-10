Drive-in bingo event scheduled

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a drive-in bingo event next week.

The event, scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, will be held at the Elwin Mussell Center, at 510 E. Park Ave. Advance registration is required, according to a news release.

The free event is part of the city’s Active Aging Program and is open to all adults 50 or older. Non-monetary prizes and fun await all who attend, officials said.

For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mitchell White