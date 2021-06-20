Drive-in concert to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

SANTA MARIA — In partnership with the Santa Maria Active Aging Committee, the Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club is holding a free benefit drive-in concert at the Elwin Mussell Center, 510 E. Park Ave. Advance registration is required for the Santa Maria event.

The summer sounds of big band music played by the Riptide Band will be featured in the concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Directed by Judy Lindquist, the local band is performing as part of a performing arts grant awarded by the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County.

The concert will support “The Longest Day” benefit event for the Alzheimer’s Association, which uses the summer solstice, the day with the most daylight, to bring attention to the need for a cure for this disease that affects over five million Americans.

The concert is free with a suggested donation of $10 per person to support the Alzheimer’s Association. Participants are encouraged to wear purple, the signature color of the Alzheimer’s Association.

To make reservations, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Marilyn McMahon