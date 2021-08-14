Drive-in continues to see success

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Large crowds sit inside and outside their cars to enjoy movies at the West Wind Drive-in.

GOLETA — UCSB Arts & Lectures recently wrapped up its salute to 1980s and ’90s movies at the West Wind Drive-in.

The Goleta series varied from “Galaxy Quest” to “Wayne’s World” to “Clueless” to “Men in Black.” The series also featured the buddy (or not-so-buddy) comedy “Rush Hour.”

The series is one sign of the drive-in’s continued renaissance during the pandemic.

COURTESY PHOTO

“Rush Hour” was among the movies during UCSB’s Arts & Lectures series at the West Wind Drive-in, located in Goleta.

Everyone from UCSB Arts & Lectures to Cottage Health has used the drive-in, where social distancing is no problem, for special screenings.

Commercial screenings have varied from “Black Widow” to animated films and horror movies such as “A Quiet Place, Part II.”

And moviegoers watch either from inside their vehicles or on lounge chairs in front of their cars. There’s a definite community vibe.

This weekend, the drive-in is showing “The Suicide Squad,” a DC Comics movie featuring a classic villain that dates back to an early Justice League of America story, and “Don’t Breathe 2.”

For more information, go to www.westwinddrivein.com.

— Dave Mason