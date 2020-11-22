Drive-in holiday bingo planned

SANTA MARIA —- The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is holding two drive-in holiday bingo events at the Elwin Mussell Center, at 510 E. Park Ave.

The events are free to the public and will feature a variety of festive holiday prizes and a few yuletide surprises.

The holiday bingo scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11 is for community members ages 50 and older.

The family holiday bingo planned for 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12 is for all ages, and all children age 5 and older will receive a bingo card.

The events are designed to encourage community members to safely celebrate the holiday season from the comfort and convenience of their cars.

To register, call 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.

—- Grayce McCormick