Drive-in holiday bingo planned

by Grayce McCormick 0 comment
SANTA MARIA —- The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is holding two drive-in holiday bingo events at the Elwin Mussell Center, at 510 E. Park Ave.

The events are free to the public and will feature a variety of festive holiday prizes and a few yuletide surprises.

The holiday bingo scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11 is for community members ages 50 and older. 

The family holiday bingo planned for 1 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 12 is for all ages, and all children age 5 and older will receive a bingo card. 

The events are designed to encourage community members to safely celebrate the holiday season from the comfort and convenience of their cars. 

To register, call 805-925-0951 ext. 2260. 

—- Grayce McCormick

News-Press Staff Writer

