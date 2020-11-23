Drive-In holiday concerts at Mussell Center

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is sponsoring two drive-in holiday concerts at the Elwin Mussell Center located at 510 E. Park Ave.

The free concerts are for ages 50 and older and will include a variety of holiday music with a few yuletide surprises. The concerts are designed to encourage community members to safely celebrate the holiday season from the comfort and convenience of their vehicles.

The Monotones Trio will be featured in a “Car-o-Ling” Concert from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 3. This local group is under the direction of founder Clive Grey. Familiar holiday tunes and a traditional sing along with the audience will be featured.

On Dec. 17, the Simply Saxes Quartet will perform its favorite holiday music from noon to 1 p.m. The quartet is led by Judy Lindquist and includes several members of the Riptide Big Band.

The quartet plans an audience sing-along for the finale. This concert is planned in collaboration with the Santa Maria Senior Citizens Club through a grant from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County.

Advanced registration is required by calling the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

— Dave Mason