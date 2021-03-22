Drive-in opera takes the stage

VENTURA — Opera Santa Barbara will host a live drive-in showing of the opera “Don Pasquale” April 10 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

A cast of singers will perform the show live on stage at 7:30 p.m. The audio from the show can be streamed right into attendees’ car radios while they watch the singers perform on stage and on the jumbo screen.

A number of up-and-coming opera singers will be making their debut with Opera Santa Barbara at the show, including Santa Barbara native Jana McIntyre.

Tickets for the show start at $99 per car. For tickets, visit operasb.org.

—Madison Hirneisen