Drive-through mail boxes removed

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

The drive-through mail boxes outside the Post Office in Goleta have been removed.

GOLETA — The drive-through mail boxes outside the United States Postal Service office on Patterson Avenue in Goleta were removed late last week.

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte told the News-Press that the city was never notified that the boxes were going to be removed, and personally discovered they were missing on Friday when dropping off mail.

Ms. Perotte said she received several emails from the community expressing concern and outrage.

“The city is looking into why they were removed and asking that the boxes be reinstalled,” Ms. Perotte said in an email.

Council member Roger Aceves told the News-Press the public should contact the postal service regarding “this very wrong decision.”

“To do this without public notice is inexcusable,” Mr. Aceves said in a text message.

The discovery comes amid reports of mail boxes being removed in several states throughout the country.

— Mitchell White