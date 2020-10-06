Drive- up events offer free flu shots

In anticipation of the flu season, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department along with Sansum Clinic, Alan Hancock College and the Medical Reserve Corps, are hosting drive-up free flu shot events.

All community members 2 years of age and older are invited to receive a free flu shot.

Face coverings are required and recipients of flu shots will remain in their car, complete a short form and then get a vaccination. No insurance, identification or appointment is needed.

The locations, dates and times are as follows:

Lompoc High School today and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; San Marcos High on Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Hancock College on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting a flu vaccine is especially important to protect yourself, your family and the community from the flu, according to the county public health department. Equally as important is that flu vaccinations help save limited medical resources necessary for the care of COVID-19 patients.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it can take about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against the flu to develop in the body, so the CDC recommends that you make plans to get vaccinated early.

Health experts across the country recommend that everyone 6 months and older, including pregnant women, get a flu vaccine.

Flu shots are covered by Medi-Cal, Medicare and most insurance plans.

You can find other locations offering the vaccine by visiting www.vaccinefinder.org.

