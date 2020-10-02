Driver’s license deadline extended

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has issued an extension for all commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and endorsements set to expire by Dec. 31.

The DMV announced the extension earlier this week, citing guidance from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. California law enforcement has been alerted of the new extension, which amends a previous extension that was set to expire at the end of September.

The extension is automatic and eligible commercial drivers will not receive a new card or extension in the mail. Beginning Monday, drivers can request a free temporary paper extension online to document their extension, though one is not needed to drive, officials said.

Commercial drivers who previously requested an extension through Sept. 30, may submit a new request to document the new expiration date.

Current, valid CDL and Commercial License Permit holders whose medical certifications expire on or after March 1 through May 31 have an extension until Oct. 31 and those expiring June 1 through Dec. 31 have an extension until the end of the calendar year to obtain and submit a new, valid medical certificate.

For more information on this and other online services, visit www.dmv.ca.gov.

— Mitchell White