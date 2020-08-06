Driver’s license renewals offered online

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is offering commercial driver’s license renewals online, allowing eligible drivers to avoid a trip to a DMV office.

The DMV processes an average of 170,000 commercial license renewals every year. While most commercial drivers can now renew their driver’s license online, those who are required to take a test or who do not have a clean driver record are not eligible to renew online and must come to a field office to renew their license, according to a news release.

“This new online service is one more way we are making it easier on the commercial drivers who move essential goods throughout the state,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a statement.

To renew a license online, visit www.dmv.ca.gov/online. Eligible commercial drivers can upload the necessary documents, pay the required fee by credit or debit card, and then receive their new card within a few weeks.

— Mitchell White