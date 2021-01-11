Driving tests suspended again

The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its temporary suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least Feb. 1.

The DMV previously suspended the tests through Jan. 11. The extension is “for the health and safety of customers and employees during the ongoing statewide surge in COVID-19 cases,” officials said.

Customers with scheduled appointments through Jan. 29 will be notified that their tests are postponed. The DMV will reschedule the tests at a later date, as DMV drive test examiners will be redirected to assist with other customer transactions.

In-vehicle testing is a requirement for first-time driver’s license holders and commercial license applicants. The temporary suspension includes commercial and noncommercial tests, but does not apply to motorcycle drive tests, which can be conducted at a safe distance, officials said.

The DMV previously extended eligible permits with expiration dates through May 31, 2021, for six months from the date of expiration, or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier. This automatic extension requires no paperwork and gives student drivers more time during the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the prerequisites needed for a provisional license.

In accordance with updated guidance from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the DMV is issuing an extension through Feb. 28, 2021, to all commercial driver’s licenses, commercial learner’s permits and endorsements expiring between March 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. Commercial drivers with current, valid medical certifications that expire on or after Sept. 1, 2020 through Feb. 28, 2021, have an extension until Feb. 28, 2021, to obtain a new certification.

“To protect customers and employees, the DMV requires everyone who enters the DMV to wear a face covering, physically distance and have their temperature checked. To best serve customers and maintain appropriate distance, the number of people allowed in the office is limited, chairs are appropriately spaced and plexiglass has been installed,” read a DMV news release.

Although the DMV offices remain open to serve the public, customers are encouraged to use its online services. These include expanded virtual services, as well as other service channels to complete transactions, including driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

Even if your renewal states an office visit is required, many can still renew their driver’s licence online, officials said.

To view the online services, visit www.dmv.ca.gov.

email: mwhite@newspress.com