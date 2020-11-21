Dudley reappointed as Chair of POST

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley takes the oath as she is reappointed as Chair of POST.

SANTA BARBARA — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this month that Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley was reappointed as Chair of the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, known as POST.

Ms. Dudley was reappointed Nov. 7 to the position having served as Chair since 2016. She has been a member since 2013.

Ms. Dudley has served as District Attorney of Santa Barbara County since 2010 and was a Deputy District Attorney in the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office from 1990 to 2010. She was Director of Child Development Programs at the Community Action Commission of the County of Santa Barbara from 1984 to 1988 and Child Development Director at the Children’s Home Society of California from 1979 to 1984.

Ms. Dudley earned a Master of Education degree in early childhood education from Antioch University, a Master of Arts degree in education from UCSB and a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law.

The Chair position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation.

— Mitchell White