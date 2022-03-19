Duffy returns to pitch for Dodgers in 2022

Goleta native and veteran Major League pitcher Danny Duffy has signed to play with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, with a club option for 2023.

Duffy, a longtime member of the Kansas City Royals, was first acquired by the Dodgers during an injury-plagued 2021 season.

Traded to L.A. in exchange for minor leaguer Zach Willeman and cash considerations at midseason, Duffy never threw a pitch for his new team due to ongoing forearm issues. He became a free agent after the 2021 season.

Duffy will compete for a rotation spot with the Dodgers after posting a 2.51 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 61 innings between IL stints in 2021.

Although those numbers are promising and he appears healthy so far this spring, injuries and inconsistency have plagued the lefty in recent seasons, with his last sub-4.00 ERA coming in 2017, when he went 9-10 with a 3.81 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.

Duffy put up excellent numbers in 2014, when he was 9-12 with a 2.53 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, and 2016, when he was 12-3 with a 3.51 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP.

Born in Goleta, Duffy attended Cabrillo High School in Lompoc, where he was nearly unhittable during his senior year. He went 5-3 with a stellar .60 ERA, striking out an incredible 127 batters in only 58.2 innings.

He was drafted out of high school by the Royals in the third round of the 2007 MLB draft, and made his Major League debut in 2011.

Until last season’s trade, Duffy had played his entire career in Kansas City.

email: msmolensky@newspress.com