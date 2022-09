DUIMOVICH, Evelyn Louise

Evelyn Louise Duimovich, age 100, died peacefully at home September 7, 2022, surrounded by her children and priest. Born May 30, 1922 in Peoria, Illinois, to Walter and Frances Hickman. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years George; two sons, Nicholas & Douglas; 2 grandsons & 2 great-grandsons. Survived by 5 children: Darlene (Bob), Marcia, David (Dana), Donna & Gregory; grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Services: Thursday, Sept 22, 2022, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Rosary 9:30 a.m. & Holy Mass at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by McDermott-Crockett.