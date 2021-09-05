DUNCAN, Gray Roderick

October 27,1962-August 29 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear son, Gray. He was a loved son, brother, husband, father and friend, a respected teacher of art and so much more. He was a graduate of Dos Pueblos High School and held degrees in Art from UCSB. He leaves his wife Janis, son Preston and daughter Breanna. He will be missed by many students both present and past, many of whom kept in touch. He was a lover of the ocean, an artist, a kind and gentle soul.

A Poem for Gray:

“For winter’s rains and ruins are over,

and all the seasons of snows and sins;

The days of dividing loves and lover,

The light that loses, the night that wins;

And time remembered is grief forgotten,

and frosts are slain and flowers begotten,

And in green underwood and cover,

Blossom by blossom the spring begins.”

-Swinburne