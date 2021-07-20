DUNCAN, McKinley Lee “Nick”

McKinley Lee “Nick” Duncan passed away peacefully July 1st, 2021 at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. Nick was a longtime resident of both Lompoc and City of Santa Barbara. He retired from The University of California, Santa Barbara after serving for 19 years. Nick is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dorothy Duncan; 2 children, Janet and Nicky Duncan; 4 grandchildren, Shekinah Henderson (Michael), Van’Nessa Allen, Nikki and Quincy Duncan, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Nick will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held, Friday July 23, 2021 at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 at 11:00 AM.