DUNDAS, Marjorie Copher

Marjorie died from complications from a fall in Santa Barbara, CA on Feb. 7, 2023, at 93 years of age. Marj was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to Marjorie Hulsizer Copher and Dr. Glover Hancock Copher on July 23, 1929. Both worked at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis; her mother was the Head Dietician, and her father was a world-famous surgeon. Marj went to Community School and John Burroughs School in St. Louis. For college, she attended Vassar, and later received a Theater Arts degree from Stephens College.

Marj and Charles A. White were married in 1956 in St. Louis, and had a daughter, Meg White, and later were divorced. In 1973, Marj and Meg went on safari to East Africa with zoologist Marlin Perkins. It was there she met Ian Nigel Dundas, a safari guide on their trip. Marj and Ian were married in Nairobi, Kenya, in 1973. The couple moved to Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara, CA in 1976 where Meg attended college. Marj and Ian travelled extensively, played tennis at Birnam Wood Golf Club, and rode her horses on the local trails and beaches. Ian died in 1997. In 2013, Meg and her husband moved from St. Louis to Santa Barbara to be near her mother Marj.

At her request, she was buried in Troy, Missouri alongside her beloved parents, uncles and aunt. Her daughter Meg, and son-in-law Mark Ellinwood, accompanied her to her final resting place.