‘Dune’ continues to top box office

Based on Frank Herbert's popular novel, "Dune" remained in the No. 1 spot at the box office. "Halloween Kills," the latest in the longtime "Halloween franchise, remained in the No. 2 spot.

“Dune” is still No.1 at the domestic box office.

Based on the sci-fi author Frank Herbert’s popular novel, “Dune” raked in $15.5 million during its second weekend.

Still in second place is “Halloween Kills,” the latest in the longtime “Halloween” franchise starring Jamie Lee Curtis. The film grossed $8.5 million.

“No Time to Die” — Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond, James Bond — remained in the No. 3 spot with $7.8 million.

“My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission” took fourth place with $6.4 million in its first weekend.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” the latest Marvel Studios movie, slipped from fourth to fifth place with $5.8 million.

The thrillers “Last Night in Soho” and “Antlers” tied at the box office in their first weekend. Both grossed $4.2 million. “Last Night Soho” is listed in sixth place and “Antlers” in seventh, according to boxofficemojo.com.

“Ron’s Gone Wrong,” the animated movie about a kid and his well-meaning but flawed robotic friend, dropped to eighth place from last weekend’s fifth place. It grossed $3.8 million.

No. 9 was “The Addams Family 2,” the quirky animated sequel that was in sixth place the previous weekend. It grossed $3.3 million.

And in 10th place was the creative collection of stories with an all-star cast, “The French Dispatch.” It grossed $2.8 million.

