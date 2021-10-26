‘Dune’ tops weekend’s box office

No surprise here. “Dune” topped the domestic box office last weekend.

In fact, the movie, based on a longtime franchise that started with Frank Herbert’s novel, grossed an estimated $40.1 million, putting it far ahead of the second-place winner “Halloween Kills” with $14.5 million. Totals are for receipts at movie theaters throughout North America.

“Dune” outperformed the 1984 movie version in its opening weekend.

Last weekend, “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond, fell to third place with $12 million. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” placed fourth at $9.1 million, and the new animated movie about a boy and his flawed but well-meaning robotic friend, “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” was fifth with $7.3 million.

“The Addams Family 2” fell to sixth place at $4.3 million.

“The Last Duel,” starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver in a true story about the final legally sanctioned duel in France, placed seventh with $2.1 million.

“Shangi-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings,” which has had a long run in theaters and remains popular among Marvel Comics fans, was eighth with $2 million.

“The French Dispatch,” which starred “Dune” actor Timothee Chamlet, placed ninth with $1.3 million.

Another movie with a long run in theaters, “Free Guy,” in which video game characters become aware of their game, was tenth with approximately $897,000.

Further statistics are listed at boxofficemojo.com. FIgures in this story were rounded off.

