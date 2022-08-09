‘Dunes: Visions of Sand, Light & Shadow by Bob Canepa’ opens Sept. 10 at Wildling Museum

COURTESY PHOTOS

Photographer Bob Canepa draws inspiration from the Oceano Dunes, which he has visited weekly for years.



The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature’s new Valley Oak Gallery exhibition, “Dunes: Visions of Sand, Light & Shadow,” featuring works by photographer Bob Canepa, will open Sept.10 at 1511-B Mission Drive in Solvang and close March 27.

These examples of Mr. Canepa’s work show his use of the odd shadows cast amid the dunes.

The public is invited to attend a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at the museum, which will also celebrate the opening of “Wildlife on the Edge: Hilary Baker.”

The unique terrain of the Oceano Dunes has served as a wealth of inspiration for Mr.Canepa, who has visited these dunes weekly for years. He has surveyed these weather-sculpted dunes from a range of perspectives, always finding something new in the shifting landscape.

Accompanying the exhibition will be educational information on native flora and fauna found within the dunes of the Central Coast with plant and animal photography by Marlin Harms.

For more information, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/bob-canepa-dunes.

