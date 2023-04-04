‘Dungeons & Dragons’ tops box office

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” stole the No. 1 box office spot from “John Wick: Chapter 4” over the weekend.

Based on the popular Hasbro Bros. game, the film grossed $38.5 million in its first weekend. That left the latest “John Wick” movie starring Keanu Reeves in second place with $28.2 million.

‘His Only Son,” based on the Biblical account of Abraham being called on to sacrifice his only son, opened last weekend in third place with $5.5 million.

“Scream VI” dropped to fourth place from third from second with $5.3 million.

“Creed III” dropped to fifth place from fourth with $5.07 million

“John Wick: Chapter 4” topped the box office during its first weekend.

Starring Ventura native Zachary Levi, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” fell to sixth place from second with $4.6 million.

“A Thousand and One,” about a mother who kidnaps her son from the foster care system, opened in seventh place with $1.8 million.

“65,” starring Adam Driver as a spaceship pilot who encounters dinosaurs on Earth 65 million years ago, dropped to eighth place from fifth with $1.58 million.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” fell to ninth place from sixth with $1.23 million.

“Jesus Revolution” fell to 10th place from eighth with $1 million.

