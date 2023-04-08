DUNHAM, Margaret Mary

On March 22, 2023, at the age of 98, Margaret “Margie”/”Sister” Mary Dunham, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was born on May 21, 1924, to George and Francesca Duarte Wilson, in Piru, Ventura County, CA (where the lake is now).

Growing up during the depression she learned to garden, sew, and to be thrifty, skills she would use later in life as a wife and mother. She had a green thumb and could revive plants that were usually headed to the trash. She also enjoyed crafting dolls, mice, slippers, and even sewed beautiful Fiesta dresses for her girls to wear in the Santa Barbara Fiesta Parades.

Her children loved hearing stories about her education at a one-room tent school on Casitas Pass Road. When the tent school closed, she attended schools in Carpinteria and graduated from Carpinteria High School in 1941.

On March 3, 1946, she married Gordon Dunham, they were married 35 years until his death in 1981. Together they raised five children in Santa Barbara.

Her family was her life. She loved her family and little dogs unconditionally. She played a significant part in many of her grandchildren’s lives, watching after them, getting them to school and back, while caring for their daily needs. She was blessed by a long and healthy life, except for the last few years where she suffered with dementia. She was loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Margie was predeceased by her Parents, George & Francesca Wilson; Husband, Gordon Dunham; Brothers Marvin, Carol, Edgar, Alfred, Paul, Woodrow, Daniel & Chester; Sisters Muriel Yaryan, Barbara Shiells, Isabella Dreyer & Jessie Field; and Grandson, Jim Usher.

Margie is survived by her children, Suzanne Usher (Ed), Janet Yanez (Joey), Steve Dunham, Nancy Dunham Campbell and Carole Dunham Taylor.

She was blessed with 8 grandchildren: Karen Widler (Mitch), Jim Usher (Roxanne), Joe Yanez (Danielle), Julie Griffith (Matthew), Danielle Ramirez (Vince), Casey Dunham, Kevin Campbell, and Meghan Taylor. She was a proud grandma of 10 great-grandchildren: Waylon Widler, Ethan Usher, Maggie Usher, Devin Griffith, Riley Griffith, Billie Yanez, Emme Yanez, Jesse Ramirez, Kaya Campbell and Kalani Campbell, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Margie asked that friends and loved ones, when they are able, visit a park and eat a cookie and enjoy their surroundings.

In memory of Margie, donations may be made to the Jim Usher Memorial Scholarship at rodeoboosters.com/donate or to a charity of their choice.