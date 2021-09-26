DUNLAP, Dorthea Miller

December 9, 1926 – September 5, 2021

“Dokey,” a nickname since childhood, had a zest for life that was apparent to everyone she met. A sparkle in her eye, a warm smile, and infectious laughter permeated all her interactions. She was outgoing and would always strike up a conversation with anyone who crossed her path. Born in Wilmette, Illinois, she graduated from the University of Michigan where she met and married Thomas “Tom” Dunlap. Soon after marrying, Tom accepted a position with Hughes Aircraft and the couple moved to California. Dokey loved entertaining and was a fabulous hostess, often having large dinner parties complemented by gourmet meals she prepared. She was active in the Presbyterian Church, hosting college bible studies in Brentwood, CA, and later running the Missions Ministry at Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church. After raising a family, Dokey went back to school and got her teaching degree, and taught 3rd grade at Marquez Elementary School in the Pacific Palisades. She also renewed her interest in painting, and exhibited her watercolors in shows and galleries, most recently at the Gallery Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley. Dokey was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years. She will be greatly missed by her three daughters, Laurie Dunlap, Katie Clause (Danny), and Elizabeth Becker (John), who will always treasure their blessed childhood with a mom who loved them unconditionally and encouraged them to pursue their dreams. She was adored by her five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, Tai Luxon (Alexis, and children Ensley and Adler), Tina Harnsberger (Ryan and children Laura, Patrick, Claire, and Annie), Hunter Mott, Cindy Alker (Nick and children Lane, Peter, Heidi, Wade, and Travis), and Kelly Clause. A memorial service will be held at El Montecito Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 16th.